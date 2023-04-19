New Members Inducted into Phi Beta Kappa for 2023

Alma College inducts students into the nation’s most prestigious honor society.

ALMA — Fifteen Alma College students have been selected for membership in Phi Beta Kappa, America’s most prestigious scholastic honorary society. The newest members were inducted during a ceremony on April 12 at Zimmerman Hall, in the college’s Wright Leppien Opera House located in downtown Alma.

Among those in attendance were President Jeff Abernathy, as well as faculty members who are members of Phi Beta Kappa and students who were inducted at last year’s event.

Founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary, Phi Beta Kappa recognizes excellence in liberal education, stressing intellectual discipline and achievement. Members are selected on the basis of their outstanding academic achievement in the traditional arts, sciences and humanities. Eligibility requires at least a 3.75 grade point average (GPA) for a junior and a 3.50 GPA for a senior. Among other requirements are proficiency in college mathematics and a second language.

This year marks the 44th anniversary of Alma College’s chapter, which was founded in 1979. The college’s Eta Chapter is one of 290 in the United States and one of eight in Michigan.

The following students were inducted:

Junior Amelia Arnold, a psychology major from East Lansing

Junior Riley Bender, a neuroscience/psychology double major from Springfield, Ohio

Junior Lauren Kenny, a political science/communication double-major form Brunswick, Maryland

Junior Marissa Luzac, a secondary education/English double-major from Riverview

Junior Megan Neeley, a professional accounting (CPA) major from West Bloomfield

Junior Emily Patzkowsky, a political science/economics double-major from Mattawan

Junior Haylee Williams, a biochemistry/integrative physiology and health science double-major from Pinckney

Senior Abbigail Bucholtz, a secondary education/mathematics double-major from St. Johns

Senior Shelby Carter, a biology major from Grand Rapids

Senior Christopher Henry, a psychology major from Milford

Senior James Malkowski, a biochemistry major from Saugatuck

Senior Katelyn Steih, an English/world languages and cultures double-major from Midland

Senior Claire Peterson, a psychology/philosophy double-major from Spring Lake

Senior Darcy Daenzer, an English major from Traverse City

Rakkshet Singhaal, a member of the Alma College Class of 2022, was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa as an alumni member.