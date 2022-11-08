New Greg Hatcher Athletics Campus to Include State-of-the-Art Indoor Athletics Facility

Among other amenities, plans for the indoor facility include an indoor track, turf infield, coaches’ offices, locker rooms, athletic training space and a weight room.

ALMA — Alma College Athletics teams will enjoy a competitive edge, thanks to plans for a new, indoor athletic facility.

Alma College President Jeff Abernathy announced this month plans for a new indoor athletic facility — the hallmark building of what will be known as the Greg Hatcher Athletics Campus — also housing the Scots’ baseball field, Klenk Park, and soccer field, Scotland Yard.

Among other amenities, plans for the indoor facility include an indoor track, turf infield, coaches’ offices, locker rooms, athletic training space and a weight room. While benefiting all Scot student-athletes, the new facility will provide sport-specific locker room facilities and training opportunities for the soccer and baseball programs in addition to the track teams.

With the continued support of Scot Athletics donors, the goal is to start building the new indoor facility in 2023 and pursue additional revitalization and enhancement opportunities for the existing soccer, baseball and softball facilities.

“Our new Athletics Campus supports the mission of Alma College by providing space for equitable, diverse, competitive intercollegiate athletic programs,” Alma College President Jeff Abernathy said. “Our student-athletes deserve outstanding facilities that mirror their drive and commitment to excellence. “

We are so grateful to Greg Hatcher for his generous contribution to this worthwhile endeavor, which is going a very long way to making this happen.”

The new Athletics Campus is named for Greg Hatcher ’83, the largest alumni donor in the history of Alma College. Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, Hatcher is the CEO of The Hatcher Agency, the largest health insurance agency in Arkansas. Hatcher has been a member of the college Board of Trustees since 2008. The Hatcher Wrestling Room, located in the Hogan Center, and the Hatcher Learning Commons already bear his name.

While at Alma, Hatcher was a nine-time letter winner, one of the last athletes to play three varsity sports for four years and was named All-MIAA in wrestling for the 1982-83 season. He was a member of three Hall of Fame wrestling teams, a member of two Hall of Fame baseball teams, and played on six MIAA Championship teams. Hatcher also participated in soccer for four years. He is a member of the Athletics Hall of Fame.

“Facilities should never be an impediment to success on the court or the field of play. They should be tools that we use to bring the best and brightest student-athletes to what I believe is the best small college in the country. I hope that this gift helps make that idea into a reality and encourages other champions of Scot Athletics to join us,” Hatcher said.

Over the past several years, Alma College Athletics has counted record numbers of student-athletes among its ranks, including 70 percent of the incoming 2022-23 class of students. This growth has helped bring about new building needs for its student-athletes and staff.

In addition to its impact on Alma College student-athletes, the Greg Hatcher Athletics Campus is expected to be used as a destination for various high school and external athletic events, generating revenue for the college. The Athletics Campus continues a string of impressive Alma College Athletics construction projects that have taken place in recent years, including last summer’s renovation of the Bahlke Field’s turf and outdoor track facility.

Athletics Director Sarah Dehring said students can benefit from the facility in myriad ways, thanks in large part to the new turf infield of the indoor athletics facility, which will be used for marching band practice, athletics practice and more.

“This transformational facility project will be incredibly impactful on Alma College’s intercollegiate athletics and recreation offerings,” Dehring said. “They will be critical in our ability to continue to train, recruit and retain phenomenal students by providing an exceptional student-athlete experience.”

Please contact the Alma College Athletics and Advancement offices for more information, and to learn about exciting opportunities to be a part of the new indoor athletics facility, the Greg Hatcher Athletics Campus, Scot Athletics, and Alma College. Visit alma.edu/giving or call (989) 463-7081.