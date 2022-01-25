Healthcare Administration Professor Wins Prestigious Award

ALMA — Dale Sanders, associate professor and director of the healthcare administration program at Alma College, recently received from the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) the prestigious “Faculty Healthcare Executive Award” by the Regent for Michigan and Northwest Ohio. Sanders was cited in the November/December 2021 issue of Healthcare Executive magazine, in an article congratulating members who received awards “recognizing their contribution to healthcare leadership.”

Nominating materials for the award stated: “Dr. Sanders is paving the way for future healthcare leaders at Alma College through his teaching and the opportunities he provides his students on a regular basis. His drive to improve healthcare not only sparks interest in his students but also develops critical thinking skills to tackle real healthcare issues. Dr. Sanders as a leader, mentor, and teacher is nothing short of excellent.”

Among his extracurricular activities, Sanders is currently serving a second term on the board of directors for the Great Lakes Chapter of the ACHE (GLACHE). Sanders is also a member of the nonprofit organization Live Well Gratiot, and a key organizer of the Gratiot County Community Garden, a project dedicated to providing free produce to the local community. He is a professional board member emeritus of the Student National Medical Association (SNMA) and a member of the physicians executive committee of ACHE.

Sanders said he was “honored and pleased” by the award. Among his proudest achievements of the past year, he said, is his work on the GLACHE’s diversity committee, including the redevelopment of the group’s annual award for “diversity champion.”

“It’s been absolutely fulfilling to be a part of that — to be a part of a group that is taking a step back, raising questions and considering how we’re looking at issues in inclusivity and social justice,” Sanders said. “To know that my colleagues, including those outside of Alma College and across the region, recognize my engagement, is absolutely humbling.”

Sanders is also proud to involve Alma College students in his work with GLACHE, saying that it gives budding professionals the opportunity to rub elbows with healthcare executives who are fully entrenched in their field. One of them, Holland senior Jarod Arendsen, currently serves as a student liaison on the GLACHE board.

Hired at Alma in 2010, Sanders holds a doctor of osteopathic medicine (D.O.) from the University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kansas City, a doctor of health administration (D.H.A.) from Central Michigan University and an MBA from Northwood University.