Statement Regarding Superior Street Police Incident

Today around 12 p.m., there was a police incident that resulted in a car pursuit along Superior Street, which ended in front of our campus near the chapel. The suspect was apprehended by police. The situation did not involve anyone from our campus community, and there is no further threat.

We ask that you continue to avoid the area along Superior Street until further notice. We will share additional information on the closure when it is available.

The Alma Police Department will release more details to the public in the future.

Students, faculty and staff should be sure they are signed up for the campus alert system here: https://webapps.alma.edu/campus-alerts.