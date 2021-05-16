Alma College to Continue Not to Require Standardized Testing for Admission Through the Fall of 2023

ALMA — In an effort to continue removing barriers to higher education, and after seeing positive results from its existing policy, Alma College will continue to not require an SAT or ACT test score for traditional first-year student admission through the fall of 2023.

Alma temporarily suspended its requirement that students take the SAT/ACT test last year, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But students continue to face uncertainty in their college search process, particularly in the realm of standardized testing, so Alma College will extend its policy to make access as equitable as possible.

“There are continued inequities in the availability of testing sites and unpredictability with respect to testing dates, which further widens the gap of college access that we are seeking to close,” said Amanda Slenski, vice president for admissions and special assistant to the president. “We will continue to evaluate this policy, but I am so grateful to my faculty colleagues for their compassionate response to one of the many challenges currently facing prospective students.”

Students with a 2.75 high school grade point average or higher do not need to opt-in to a test optional pathway or interview for admission. Alternative admissions pathways for students with a high school grade point average of less than 2.75 continue to be available and will be addressed individually with each student. International and transfer admission, which already offers options for students who do not have a standardized test score, will remain unchanged.

Alma College also offers rolling admissions, ongoing scholarship opportunities, and flexible enrollment deadlines. The college is still accepting applications for fall 2021.

Alma was a test-optional institution starting in April 2019 before removing the testing requirement completely the following year in response to the additional challenges facing students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since moving to a test-optional policy, we have seen similar patterns of retention and academic success of students,” said President Jeff Abernathy. “I am proud that we as an institution have been creative about ways we can improve college access and feel heartened that we have continued to provide a high standard of excellence.”

To learn more, or to apply to Alma College, visit alma.edu/admissions.