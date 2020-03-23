Alma College Establishes Coronavirus Mitigation and Relief Fund

Alma College has created a fund to help minimize the impact of the coronavirus on students, faculty and staff.

Alma College has established a Coronavirus Mitigation and Student Relief Fund. This fund provides alumni and friends with a meaningful and concrete way to advance the college’s mission during this period of great uncertainty.“Philanthropic support directed toward this fund will enable Alma’s faculty and staff to provide students with a characteristically extraordinary level of care and support during the crisis,” says Alma College President Jeff Abernathy.

The rapidly intensifying threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic required Alma College to take dramatic action in the name of public health and student safety. While essential, these moves come at a severe financial price to Alma College. So far, the college’s finance office projects between $1,000,000 and $1,500,000 in non-budgeted expenses related to the pandemic. “Our aim is to prevent students from having to shoulder undue financial burdens,” says Abernathy. Examples of measures undertaken by the college in the name of public health and student safety include:

Reimbursing student losses from cancelled spring term travel;

Arranging transportation home for international students;

Crediting students for unused room and board; and

Providing continued accommodations for students who must remain on campus due to their unique circumstances.

To support the Coronavirus Mitigation and Student Relief Fund, please visit www.alma.edu/donate. Your generosity would have a transformative impact on the college and our students during this historic period. For more information, please visit https://www.alma.edu/giving/the-annual-fund/ or call the Advancement Office at 1-800-291-1312.