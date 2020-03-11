Theatre Students Recognized at Festival

Students Samantha Moretti, Cassidy Sanford and Sarah Ward recognized for their work.

Alma College theatre students attended the Region III Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) in Madison, Wisc., Jan. 7-13.

The festival is an annual event for students across the nation to participate in different aspects of theatre including design, technology and more to win scholarships. It is broken into eight regions. Alma College is in Region III which includes colleges from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Samantha Moretti, a senior theatre major from Livonia, was one of the students who was able to visit. In her second year attending, she won the Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas Award for Excellence in Technology and Design for her lighting design of “The Legend of Georgia McBride” by Matthew Lopez created as a part of her theatre class, Lighting and Sound Design.

The Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas has partnered with KCACTF to award students from each region a one-week master class in a concentration of their choice ranging from computer drafting and modeling to sound and lighting.

“It’s really an honor,” said Moretti, “I’m so excited to be able to study at the institute for a week. It’s going to be an amazing experience. I put a lot of work into the design, and it’s so rewarding to get this recognition.”

Other students who were recognized include Cassidy Sanford, a senior theatre major from Caledonia, who was a regional finalist for her sound design for “The Legend of Georgia McBride,”and Sarah Ward, a junior art and design major from Ann Arbor, earned two KCACTF Certificates of Merit for her work as a scenic charge artist on Alma College Theatre’s production of “Eurydice” as scene designer and ACT’s “Much Ado About Nothing.”