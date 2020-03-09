Board of Trustees Approve Faculty Tenure, Promotions for 2020-2021 Academic Year

Faculty members James Mazzuca, Scott Mackenzie and Benedict Munisteri awarded tenure.

The Alma College Board of Trustees, at the February board meeting, approved faculty tenure and promotions, effective with the 2020-2021 academic year.

James “Jim” Mazzuca, assistant professor of chemistry was awarded tenure and Jim Mazzucapromoted to the rank of associate professor of chemistry. Hired in 2014, he has a Ph. D. from the University of South Carolina. His teaching and research interests are in physical chemistry, with a focus on charge transport in biological systems and nanomaterials.

Scott Mackenzie, professor and director of theatre and chair of the theatre and dance department, was awarded tenure. Hired in 2016, he has an M.F.A. from Michigan State University and a Ph.D. from Wayne State University. His teaching and research interests are in devised theatre and social engagement and theatrical adaptation.

Benedict “Ben” Munisteri, associate professor of dance, was awarded tenure. Hired in 2016, he has an M.F.A. from Goddard College. His teaching and research interests are in formalist choreography.

Scott MackenzieEric Calhoun, assistant professor of biology, was promoted to the rank of associate professor of biology. Hired in 2008, he has a Ph.D. from the Mayo Clinic Graduate School and his research and teaching interests are in cancer genetics and human diversity.

Stephany Slaughter, associate professor of Spanish, was promoted to the rank of professor of Spanish. Hired in 2008, she has a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University. Her research and teaching interests are in Latin American (especially Mexican) film, theatre and performance, particularly focusing on gender studies, the Mexican Revolution and immigration.

Ben MunisteriTrustees also approved the awarding of emeritus status, effective with the 2020-2021 academic year, to the following faculty members.

Greg Baleja, professor of business and a faculty member since 1988. Scott Hill, professor of chemistry and a faculty member since 1988. Raymond Riley, professor of music and a faculty member since 1988. Timm Thorsen, professor of sociology and a faculty member since 1979.Steven Vest, professor of library science, adjunct professor of English, and a faculty member since 1999.

Jeff Abernathy, Alma College president, released a campus update congratulating faculty awarded tenure and promotions, and expressing the college’s gratitude and appreciation to those faculty members retiring this year.