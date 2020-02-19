Alma Choir Prepares for Tour

Alma College Choir will give a preview of its 2020 tour concert for the campus community before embarking to perform in seven locations across Michigan, Illinois and Ohio.

The performance takes place Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Remick Heritage Center, Presbyterian Hall. Admission is free and open to the public; no ticket is required.

The Alma Choir will perform a collection of sacred songs from classical and folk traditions, as well as some more popular songs by Elton John and Ed Sheeran. Additionally, the group will sing several Irish songs they will perform in Ireland during their Spring Term tour. Members of the Alma Choir pose outside Remick Heritage Center on the campus of Alma College.

Songs were chosen for a variety of reasons. The Alma Choir will sing in many churches and cathedrals, so they are appropriate for the venues. Popular songs were added for variety in the performance. The Irish songs were chosen to help the students understand Irish music culture, and for the Irish audiences in May.

Will Nichols, conductor of the Alma Choir.“I like all of the students and enjoy the time we spend together away from campus,” said Will Nichols, conductor of the Alma Choir.“I enjoy participating in the musical growth the choir, and each singer, experiences through multiple performances of our repertoire.”

The choir will travel to the following locations: