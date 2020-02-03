Alma College Expands Detroit Future Program

Alma College has expanded its nationally recognized Detroit Future program. Students who live or attend high school in Detroit, and whose household income is $65,000 or less, will now qualify for at least a full tuition award through institutional, state, and federal aid scholarships and grants.

Launched in 2014, the Detroit Future program initially provided additional scholarship and grant funding for a small group of high schools in Detroit. The program has grown to meet the needs of a larger group of students and to expand the affordability and accessibility of an Alma College education.

Beginning in the fall of 2020, the expanded Detroit Future program will cover the cost of tuition for qualifying students, says Alma College President Jeff Abernathy. The program will also continue to meet full financial need through institutional, state, and federal aid for students who live or go to school in the city of Detroit.

“Alma College remains steadfastly committed to college access,” says Abernathy. “The expansion of the Detroit Future program is a critical next step to relieve the financial burden on students and to welcome them into a network of caring, supportive faculty and staff.”

Alma College has also been a partner with the Detroit Promise program, which offers full-tuition scholarships to academically qualified Detroit students, since 2018. Administered by the Detroit Regional Chamber, the Detroit Promise ensures that qualified Detroit-resident students graduating from any high school in the city of Detroit will have a tuition-free path to an associate degree, technical certificate or bachelor’s degree at participating community colleges and four-year colleges and universities.

Students who enroll at Alma College through the Detroit Future or Detroit Promise programs enjoy a close-knit campus life and personalized support services to help them reach graduation. “I am really happy that I came to Alma College,” says Lauryn Bishop ’23, a graduate of Detroit Edison Public School Academy (DEPSA) High School. “I am receiving a top education at a private institution and am also getting support from top faculty and staff. If not for the Detroit Future scholarship, I would not have been able to afford this amazing experience.”

Lauryn Bishop (center) poses with friends at a Campbell Scholars Leadership retreat in 2019.

High school students who apply to Alma College are automatically considered for both the Detroit Future and Detroit Promise programs. Admitted students must commit to Alma by May 1 to guarantee a spot in the Detroit Future program.

To learn more about the Detroit Future and Detroit Promise programs Alma College visit alma.edu/detroit-future-scholarship or call the Admissions Office at 800-321-ALMA. Prospective students should apply online at alma.edu/apply or through the Common Application.