MLK Day Events to Celebrate and Reflect

ALMA – Alma College remembers the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of events celebrating and reflecting on his visions for civil rights and social justice, including a dance performance, chapel service, workshop and a dialogue over dinner.

Martin Luther King Jr. Events at Alma College January 20, 2020

Dance Performance: The Alma College Dance program will present a special MLK performance on Monday Jan. 20 at 12:30 p.m. in the Heritage Center Dance Studio. All are welcome to attend.

Chapel Service and Choir Recital: Attend an MLK Day service in the Dunning Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. on Monday Jan. 20. The service will include songs, reading, choral selections by the Choir, dance selections from the Dance program and message reflecting on Dr. King’s desire for the “Beloved Kingdom” by Andrew Pomerville, chaplain and director of spiritual life. All are welcome to attend.

Racial Justice Workshop: Join the Office of Diversity and Inclusion in SAC 110 at 3:30 p.m. for “Can I Touch Your Hair?”, an interactive racial justice workshop. It is designed to encourage conversations about racial microaggressions, or subtle and/or unintentional statements or actions that marginalized groups experience daily. All are welcome to attend.

Peace Dinner and Dialogue: Join the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at the end of the day to reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision for civil rights and social justice. Share a meal at 5:45 p.m. in Tayler-Van Dusen Commons while discussing dreams for diversity, equity and inclusion at Alma College. Please RSVP to diversity@alma.edu by Monday, Jan. 13.

Blood Drive: Alma College will be sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive Monday, Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Tyler-Van Dusen. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org.

For more information about the day’s events, contact Dr. Donnesha Blake at diversity@alma.edu.